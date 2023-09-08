Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $336,735.50 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCOI

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.