Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Sells $364,980.00 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadre alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 9,609 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $244,164.69.

On Friday, August 25th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,391 shares of Cadre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,775.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $972.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.46. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadre

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.