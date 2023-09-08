Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Sells 8,195 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $23,355.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Accuray Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
