Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 1,559 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $23,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, August 18th, Brian Becker sold 1,556 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $22,499.76.

On Monday, August 7th, Brian Becker sold 2,886 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $44,617.56.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $191,378.50.

On Monday, July 31st, Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $24,054.05.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,810 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

