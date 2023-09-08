Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £156.24 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,736 ($21.92) per share, with a total value of £156.24 ($197.32).
Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 4th, Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,710 ($21.60) per share, with a total value of £153.90 ($194.37).
Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,712 ($21.62) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,776.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,888.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,345.21, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Rathbones Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($25.89) to GBX 1,950 ($24.63) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.03).
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.
