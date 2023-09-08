Insider Buying: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Acquires $3,884,763.75 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

MIRM opened at $28.82 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

