Insider Buying: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Acquires $295,500.00 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.9 %

INGR opened at $99.54 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

View Our Latest Report on INGR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.