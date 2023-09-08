Insider Buying: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Buys 9,918 Shares of Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Comyn bought 9,918 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$101.35 ($65.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,005,189.30 ($648,509.23).

Matthew Comyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Matthew Comyn sold 44,361 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$104.50 ($67.42), for a total value of A$4,635,724.50 ($2,990,790.00).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.27%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

