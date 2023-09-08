Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $250.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average of $208.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,477 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,696. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

