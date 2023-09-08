Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,265 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Fox Advisors cut ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,697. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.