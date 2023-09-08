Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $216,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $117.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

