Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 21,151 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,058,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 207,737 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,322,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,599.68%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

