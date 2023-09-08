Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Magda Marquet Buys 10,000 Shares

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Magda Marquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Magda Marquet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 31st, Magda Marquet purchased 1,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010.00.
Immix Biopharma Trading Down 1.2 %
IMMX stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immix Biopharma
About Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immix Biopharma
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.