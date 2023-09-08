IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 486.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.22%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICCM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

