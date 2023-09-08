Huntsman Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,476 put options on the company. This is an increase of 818% compared to the average volume of 1,032 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

