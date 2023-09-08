Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average of $214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

