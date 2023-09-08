HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.42.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $550.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

