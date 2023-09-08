HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $635.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.42.

HubSpot stock opened at $550.58 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $6,505,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

