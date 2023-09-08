HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.42.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $550.58 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.