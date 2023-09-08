HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,128,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 212,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

