HRT Financial LP Takes $2.06 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 206,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

SVC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,599.68%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

