HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 331,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 513.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.08. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

