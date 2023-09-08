HRT Financial LP Purchases 48,109 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 223.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,109 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $29.18 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). Hilltop had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

