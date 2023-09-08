HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HOCFF opened at C$107.55 on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$46.95 and a twelve month high of C$110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.59.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
