HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFFGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HOCFF opened at C$107.55 on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$46.95 and a twelve month high of C$110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.59.

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

