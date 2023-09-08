Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on the stock.
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of HOC opened at GBX 83.06 ($1.05) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.40 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.55 ($1.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.73. The firm has a market cap of £427.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
