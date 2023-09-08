Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,130 at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,070 ($13.51) to GBX 1,130 ($14.27) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley cut Hiscox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,245 ($15.72) to GBX 1,230 ($15.53) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,550 ($19.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCXLF

Hiscox Stock Performance

About Hiscox

Hiscox stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.