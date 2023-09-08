Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Insider Melanie Blake Purchases 3,058 Shares

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFTGet Free Report) insider Melanie Blake acquired 3,058 shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £4,984.54 ($6,295.20).

HEFT stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £341.50 million, a PE ratio of 947.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.42. Henderson European Focus Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 120.60 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.82 ($2.11).

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

