HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $72.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.81. Approximately 219,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 646,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 475.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

