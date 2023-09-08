HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

