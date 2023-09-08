Head-To-Head Survey: Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (MHSDF) & The Competition

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Competitors -8.89% -1.98% -0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A 2.02 Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Competitors $1.77 billion $35.11 million 12.01

Analyst Recommendations

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 1 1 0 2.00 Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Competitors 96 554 1206 8 2.60

As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 69.02%. Given Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. competitors beat Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services. The Internet segment handles internet connection to residential and commercial markets. The Digital Telephony segment provides subscriptions for local and long distance calls. The Business segment focuses on connectivity outfitting, administrative services, and content. The Others segment includes production operations of television and broadcast programs, distribution services from points, virtual private network and other network services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.