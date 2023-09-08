Head-To-Head Survey: Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) & Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) and Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pennon Group and Artesian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennon Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Artesian Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artesian Resources pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artesian Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Pennon Group and Artesian Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 26.05 Artesian Resources $99.45 million 4.78 $18.00 million $1.72 26.87

Artesian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artesian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Pennon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pennon Group and Artesian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A Artesian Resources 16.71% 8.39% 2.29%

Summary

Artesian Resources beats Pennon Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware. It also provides contract water and wastewater services; water, sewer, and internal service line protection plans; and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. In addition, the company offers services to other water utilities, including operations and billing functions; owns real estate properties, including land for office buildings, a water treatment plant, and wastewater facility; and provides design, installation, maintenance, and repair services related to existing or proposed storm water management systems. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 94,600 customers in Delaware; 2,600 customers in Maryland; and 40 customers in Pennsylvania through 1,442 miles of transmission and distribution mains. Artesian Resources Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

