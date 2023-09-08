Head-To-Head Review: Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOY) & Its Peers

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) is one of 402 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s peers have a beta of 2.27, indicating that their average share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 43.92% 18.01% 15.54% Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Competitors -16.51% 5.94% 1.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion $1.02 billion 8.56 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Competitors $12.67 billion $1.31 billion 14.37

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shionogi & Co., Ltd.. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Competitors 1477 4321 4338 49 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,355.20%. Given Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. peers beat Shionogi & Co., Ltd. on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; S-120083 for Inflammatory pain; S-010887 for Neuropathic pain; S-117957 for Insomnia; sivopixant for Neuropathic pain, and Refractory/unexplained chronic cough; Zuranolone for Depression; SDT-001, Inattentive ADHD pediatric; BPN14770 for Alzheimer's disease; and S-237648 and S-309309 for Obesity. In addition, the company develops ADR-001 for Decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-723595 for NASH; S-588410 for Esophageal and Bladder cancer; S-488210 for Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-588210 for Solid tumor; S-222611 for Malignant tumor; S-770108 for Idiopathic pulmonary; SR-0379 for Cutaneous ulcer; S-005151 for Stroke and Epidermolysis bullosa; S-531011 for Solid tumor; and S-600918 and S-217622 for COVID-19, as well as S-555739 for Control of the aggravation of COVID-19. Further, it offers antibody test kits for COVID-19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Nagasaki University, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and The Kitasato University to develop antimalarial drugs. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

