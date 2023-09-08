Head to Head Review: John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) versus Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) and John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. John Wood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Wood Group pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and John Wood Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion 0.76 $36.62 billion $4.62 3.15 John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.75 2.67

Profitability

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than John Wood Group. John Wood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and John Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 26.86% 40.65% 15.80% John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and John Wood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 5 4 0 2.44 John Wood Group 0 5 2 0 2.29

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $14.06, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. John Wood Group has a consensus target price of $703.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35,251.76%. Given John Wood Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe John Wood Group is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of John Wood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats John Wood Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Further, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences. The Operations segment offers decarbonisation, maintenance, modifications, brownfield engineering, asset management, and decommissioning services. The Consulting segment provides technical consulting, digital consulting, and energy asset and technology solutions. The Investment Services segment engages in industrial power and heavy civil engineering activities. John Wood Group PLC was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.