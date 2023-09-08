Head-To-Head Contrast: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) versus NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and NAVER’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -7.34% 7.91% 6.41% NAVER N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 0 0 2.00 NAVER 1 0 0 0 1.00

trivago currently has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given trivago’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than NAVER.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $524.06 million 0.74 -$134.04 million ($0.11) -10.36 NAVER N/A N/A N/A $14,217.46 0.01

NAVER has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAVER, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

trivago beats NAVER on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About NAVER

NAVER Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet and online search portal, and mobile messenger platform services in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Naver, a search portal that offers various content topic boards; LINE, a messaging application; Naver Clova, an integrated AI platform; Papago, an automated interpretation application; WHALE, a web browser; Naver Map, a navigation application; Webtoon, a promotion system for mobile comics; SERIES, a paid content platform; SNOW, a camera; BAND, a mobile community platform; NOW, an audio shows to listen to on NAVER app; and NAVER WORKS, which provides features necessary for work, such as Message, Mail, Calendar, and Drive. It also provides IT platforms, BIZ platforms, advertising services, and NAVER SQUARE for business; NAVER Webtoon, NAVER Webnovel, NAVER AudioClip, Series, Premium Contents, NAVER Influencer Center, Creator Advisor, VIBE, NAVER TV, NAVER Post, and Grafolio for creators; and NAVER D2 Startup Factory, DEVIEW, NAVER D2, NAVER Open Source, CLOVA Platform API, NAVER Maps API, papago API, and NAVER login for developers. In addition, NAVER Corporation is involved in the manufacture of cosmetics; electronic financial business; film production and distribution; real estate rental; investment and information business; and character and doll wholesale and retail activities. The company was formerly known as NHN Corporation. NAVER Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

