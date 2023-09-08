Head-To-Head Contrast: SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) & VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) and VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPX Technologies and VAT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Technologies $1.46 billion 2.45 $200,000.00 $1.16 67.77 VAT Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

SPX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than VAT Group.

This table compares SPX Technologies and VAT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Technologies 3.36% 16.52% 8.24% VAT Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPX Technologies and VAT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 VAT Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

SPX Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $93.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given SPX Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SPX Technologies is more favorable than VAT Group.

Summary

SPX Technologies beats VAT Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Warren G-V, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; and collection systems, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting products under the Genfare, TCI, Flash Technology, Sabik Marine, Sealite, Avlite, and ECS brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About VAT Group

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sector. The Global Service segment provides spare parts, repairs, and upgrades, as well as support services. The company offers vacuum gate, angle, inline, cylinder, and all-metal valves; vacuum pendulum and butterfly valves; 3 position and vacuum control valves; vacuum transfer valves and doors; and pressure relief, venting, gas dosing, fast closing, and beam stopper valves. VAT Group AG was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Sennwald, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.