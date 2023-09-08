Head-To-Head Comparison: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) vs. Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) and Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Scentre Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 27.35% 9.26% 3.53% Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Scentre Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Scentre Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Scentre Group.

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Scentre Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Whitestone REIT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scentre Group pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Scentre Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Scentre Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $139.42 million 3.51 $35.27 million $0.78 12.67 Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A $0.26 6.68

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Scentre Group. Scentre Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Scentre Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer. Our Ambition is to grow the business by becoming essential to people, their communities and the businesses that interact with them.

