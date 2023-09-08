Head-To-Head Analysis: American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of American Water Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Water Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Water Works and Pennon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works $3.79 billion 7.07 $820.00 million $4.79 28.75 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 26.05

Dividends

American Water Works has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Water Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Water Works pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Water Works has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Water Works and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works 22.08% 10.31% 3.17% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Water Works and Pennon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pennon Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Water Works currently has a consensus price target of $155.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given American Water Works’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Water Works is more favorable than Pennon Group.

Summary

American Water Works beats Pennon Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides water and wastewater services on various military installations; and undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. In addition, the company operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 490 groundwater treatment plants; 175 wastewater treatment plants; 53,500 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,100 groundwater wells; 1,700 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,100 treated water storage facilities; and 73 dams. It serves approximately 14 million people with drinking water, wastewater, and other related services in 24 states. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.