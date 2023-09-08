HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $81.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HCI

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCI opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.90.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.15%.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.