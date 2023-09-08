HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,426.81% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 63.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 47.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

