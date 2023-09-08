HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $824.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

