HC Wainwright Lowers Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

ACER stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $253,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 91.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

