HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BTDR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $347,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,291,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,242,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.