HC Wainwright Boosts Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $28.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $473.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.68. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

