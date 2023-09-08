Harpreet Grewal Sells 340 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Penumbra stock opened at $289.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.65 and a 200-day moving average of $290.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $144.76 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.38.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

