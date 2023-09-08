Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 390 ($4.93) in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

