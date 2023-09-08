Hanryu Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HRYU) Quiet Period To Expire on September 11th

Hanryu’s (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 11th. Hanryu had issued 877,328 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,773,280 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Hanryu Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of HRYU stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Hanryu has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
About Hanryu
