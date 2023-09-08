Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $92.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.1 %

HLNE stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In related news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

