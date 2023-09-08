Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.
