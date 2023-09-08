GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

