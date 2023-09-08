Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Guess? has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

